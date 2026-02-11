PM Shehbaz to 'attend' Gaza Peace Board meeting in US

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the Gaza Peace Board meeting in Washington, United States, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The Board of Peace meeting will also include discussions on future strategies and a possible framework for addressing humanitarian, political, and security concerns linked to the ongoing crisis.

He is scheduled to depart for the United States on 18 February and will participate in the meeting on 19 February, where he is also expected to deliver an address.

Sources further indicated that PM Shehbaz Sharif will hold a special meeting with the US President on 20 February. In addition, he is likely to have sideline engagements with other world leaders during the visit.

Pakistan’s decision to formally join the meeting underscores its engagement in diplomatic efforts concerning regional and international peace initiatives.

Officials believe the participation will provide an opportunity to present Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Gaza and contribute to dialogue on coordinated global responses.

While no further details about the agenda or participating delegations were disclosed, the gathering is being viewed as an important platform for consultations on conflict resolution and long-term stability.

Further announcements regarding Pakistan’s representation and outcomes of the meeting are expected closer to the date.

On Feburary 07, 2026, Axios reported that the White House was planning the first leaders meeting for President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” in relation to Gaza on February 19.