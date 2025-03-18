PM Shehbaz Sharif to embark on Saudi Arabia visit tomorrow

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a four-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from tomorrow (Wednesday).

The delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar along with key federal ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, PM Shehabz Sharif is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. They will discuss and deliberate upon ways to boost trade, enhance partnership in key sectors and facilitate greater economic collaboration.

Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the Prime Minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to form a joint committee which would promote collaborations between the two countries for joint production of songs, films and documentaries.

Both sides agreed to this end during a meeting between Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar, and Saudi Arabia’s Media Minister Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari on the sidelines of the Saudi Media Forum.

They also agreed on enhancing bilateral cooperation in media fields, especially through exchange programme and trainings for journalists.