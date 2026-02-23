PM Sharif to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a two-day official visit to Qatar from today.

He will pay the visit at the invitation of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the visit, the premier will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and other ministers and senior officials.

The visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries and underscores their shared commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation.

During his stay in Doha, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold a bilateral meeting with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political engagement, economic collaboration, energy partnership, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides will also explore new avenues of cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, energy, infrastructure development, and manpower export.

Both the countries share a longstanding partnership characterized by mutual trust and close coordination at regional and international forums.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit will also provide an opportunity for both leaderships to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, reaffirming their resolve to work closely for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.