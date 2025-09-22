Shehbaz Sharif to lead Pakistan's delegation at UNGA session

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead Pakistan delegation to the high-level segment of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) beginning in New York on Monday.

He will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, other ministers and senior officials.

In his address to the General Assembly, the Prime Minister will urge the international community to resolve the situations of prolonged occupation and denial of the right to self-determination from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

The PM will, draw the attention of the international community towards the grave crisis in Gaza, and call for decisive action to end the suffering of the Palestinians.

He will also highlight Pakistan’s perspective on the regional security situation, as well as other issues of international concern, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia, and sustainable development.

Shehbaz Sharif will attend several high-level events on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session, including important meetings of the UN Security Council, High-Level Meeting of the Global Development Initiative and a Special High-Level Event on Climate Action.

He will also participate in a meeting of select Islamic leaders with U.S. President Trump to exchange views on issues pertaining to regional and international peace and security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have bilateral meetings on the sidelines with several world leaders and senior UN officials for exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.