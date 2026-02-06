PM Sharif to meet Mahmood Khan Achakzai next week 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to meet Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai, in his chamber next week, ARY News reported on Friday.

The decision was taken after consultations between the ruling party and the opposition.

PTI Chief Whip Aamir Dogar held a meeting with Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to discuss the preparations for the high-level meeting.

The discussion focused on arrangements and key issues related to the upcoming meeting between the prime minister and the opposition leader in NA.

It is to be noted that head of the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) and chairman of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, nominated by the founder of PTI Imran Khan, was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) on January 16.

Achakzai’s appointment was approved by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq.

Following the approval, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and senior party leader Aamir Dogar were summoned to the Speaker’s chamber.

A PTI delegation, led by the party chairman, met the Speaker, where they were formally handed the notification confirming Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s appointment.

After former Opposition Leader Omar Ayub was disqualified and ceased to be a member of the National Assembly, Imran Khan proposed Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the post.

PTI had formally submitted a request for Achakzai’s appointment, supported by the signatures of more than 70 National Assembly members, and had been pressing for his elevation to the role for some time.