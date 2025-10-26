PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia from October 27–29

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to Saudi Arabia from October 27 to 29, the Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the spokesperson added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Riyadh accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and several federal ministers.

During the visit, the prime minister will participate in the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference, whose theme this year is “The Key to Prosperity: Unveiling the New Frontiers of Growth.”

The conference will bring together global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to discuss critical themes such as innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and geopolitical transformations.

According to the Foreign Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold discussions with Saudi leadership on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and human resource development.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest will also come under discussion during the visit.

In addition, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with leaders of other countries and heads of international organizations on the sidelines of the conference, where he will highlight Pakistan’s investment potential and vision for sustainable development, the spokesperson said.