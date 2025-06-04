PM Shehbaz set for two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will embark on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from June 5 to 6, 2025, coinciding with the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

The two leaders will engage in discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and the welfare of the Muslim Ummah, as well as promoting regional peace and security.

Read More: US envoy reaffirms strong ties with Pakistan at Independence Day event

Prime Minister Sharif will also convey Pakistan’s appreciation for the Saudi leadership’s constructive efforts in easing recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

The visit highlights the enduring and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which is founded on shared religious and cultural values, mutual respect, and a strong history of cooperation.

It reflects the commitment of both nations to deepen their economic and diplomatic ties in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s development goals.

The upcoming meetings are expected to strengthen the already robust Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship and pave the way for expanded collaboration across multiple sectors.

Earlier, United States (US) Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker on Wednesday reaffirmed the strength of Pakistan-US relations and expressed optimism about the future of bilateral cooperation.

Marking the 249th anniversary of the United States’ Declaration of Independence here at the US Embassy in Islamabad, she said, “Tonight is not only a celebration of our independence, but a reflection of the shared values that bind our two nations – liberty, equality, self-governance, and the pursuit of happiness.”

The event was attended by a large gathering of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, senior Pakistani government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, civil society representatives, and cultural icons, Baker paid tribute to the enduring friendship between the two countries.