PM announces 3-year package to provide Rs22.98/unit electricity to industry, agri sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the ‘Roshan Maeeshat Bijli Package’ (Roshan Economy Power Package) to uplift Pakistan’s industrial and agricultural sectors.

The package was announced during a meeting with the delegation of the business community and experts from the industrial and agricultural sectors in Islamabad today.

Under which industries and farmers will receive additional electricity at subsidized rates for the next three years, until October 2028.

Under the Roshan Maeeshat Bijli Package, industries and the agricultural sector will receive additional electricity at Rs.22.98 per unit for the next three years.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that the cost of electricity units currently priced at Rs.34 for industries will be substantially reduced, and additional units will be provided. Similarly, the rate of Rs.38 per unit for the agricultural sector will also be significantly lowered, with the provision of extra units.

He commended Minister for Energy Owais Leghari and his team for their commendable efforts in formulating this package.

Highlighting the importance of industrial and agricultural growth for economic development and job creation, the prime minister said the government is taking every possible step to enhance competitiveness of these sectors in the region and improve ease of doing business.

Referring to the previous year’s package, he said the industrial and agricultural sectors consumed an additional 410 gigawatts of electricity, which helped drive industrial activity, boost exports, and create employment opportunities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that although the journey from economic crisis to stability has been challenging, it was made possible through the hard work of the economic team and the cooperation of stakeholders.

He hoped that the growth of industry and agriculture will enable Pakistan to overcome its reliance on loans.