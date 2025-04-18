PM Shehbaz Sharif vows crushing response to terrorists

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to inflict a crushing defeat on terrorists so that they never dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan again.

Chairing a meeting on law and order situation in Islamabad, he said our struggle will continue to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan’s enemies are scared of our economic achievements.

He commended all the institutions and provincial governments for their robust measures against terrorism. He said the brave officers and soldiers of security forces are confronting terrorists day and night, laying down their lives for the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government will extend full cooperation to enhance the capacity of all provinces to ensure the complete elimination of terrorism and extremism. He mentioned that federal government and the provinces are working together on the narrative against terrorism, which is encouraging.

He urged the need to set aside all mutual differences and work together to eradicate the menace.

Read more: ‘Not even ten generations of terrorists can destablise Balochistan’, vows COAS Munir

The premier directed that all institutions intensify efforts against smuggling.

He also directed that the noose around human trafficking networks be tightened further, and smugglers be brought to justice.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need to complete Safe City projects in major cities at the earliest.

The meeting was informed that National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center has been established at NACTA.

It was informed that a forensic science agency has been established in Islamabad, while the Forensic Science Agency in Punjab is further being improved.