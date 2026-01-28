PM Sharif reaffirms determination to eradicate polio

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his government’s determination to completely eradicate polio from Pakistan.

Talking to President Global Development Gates Foundation Dr. Chris Elias in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the government is implementing a comprehensive strategy and taking practical actions with an effective team.

The prime minister expressed deep gratitude for the collaboration of Bill Gates and Saudi Arabia in the fight against polio.

He said despite significant progress in the fight against polio, emergency measures are still necessary.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government is working in full coordination with the provinces to ensure the accessibility of polio teams throughout the country under an effective strategy.

He said relevant projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the polio eradication campaign will continue across the country.

President Global Development Gates Foundation Chris Elias appreciated the Prime Minister’s personal attention to polio eradication and the effective measures taken in this regard.

He recognized that Pakistan is taking effective steps toward complete polio eradication, which are progressing towards success.

He said there will be continued constructive consultation with federal, provincial governments and relevant institutions on polio eradication.

Pakistan’s final nationwide anti-polio campaign of 2025 failed to achieve its full target, ARY News reported, citing official sources.

According to sources, the campaign managed to reach 98.6 per cent of its intended target, leaving nearly 900,000 children without polio vaccination.

The last national polio campaign of the year was conducted from 15 to 21 December. However, no national or sub-national polio campaign during the year succeeded in meeting its complete target in Pakistan.

During the campaign, 872,776 children remained unvaccinated. Of these, 669,326 children were not available at the time of vaccination, sources said and added security concerns and boycotts resulted in 148,774 children missing vaccination, while 54,676 parents refused to allow their children to be vaccinated.