PM Sharif vows to root out terrorism through collective efforts

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to root out monster of terrorism from the country through collective efforts of the nation and the armed forces of Pakistan.

He was addressing the participants of the National Workshop belonging Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad.

The premier said national security is among the top most priorities of the incumbent government and a comprehensive strategy is being implemented to counter internal and external security challenges.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government, with support of nation and armed forces of Pakistan, is fully prepared to deal with these challenges and the time is not far when we, through hard work, trust and honesty, will definitely achieve the position that Pakistan deserves among the comity of nations.

PM Sharif said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is strategically important province of Pakistan, which remained at the forefront in the war against terrorism. He said the people of the province and security forces rendered matchless sacrifices in this war.

Shehbaz Sharif said during the Afghan war, people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa welcomed their Afghan brothers and sisters with open hearts and it was not small feat to host four million Afghan people.

Turning to the economic situation of the country, he said we have achieved macro-economic stability and now we are heading to enhance our growth rate in diverse fields including agriculture, trade, exports and Information Technology.

Mentioning the NFC Award, Shehbaz said in 2010 Punjab took the lead and all other provinces gave their share amounting to one percent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recognition of its sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

About unprovoked Indian aggression during last year, the Prime Minister mentioned that Pakistan immediately retaliated in its own defence and shot down seven aircraft of the enemy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asif Munir, the Pakistani army taught the enemy a lesson that they would remember forever.

The PM, regretting the malicious propaganda against the armed forces backed by foreign countries on social media, expressed his commitment to defeat all such nefarious designs.