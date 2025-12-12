PM Shehbaz visits Turkmenistan’s Neutrality Monument

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday joined the leaders from various countries at the iconic Neutrality Monument, to lay a wreath in commemoration of the International Day of Neutrality and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

At the invitation of Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the prime minister is on a two-day official visit to Ashgabat to attend the international forum being held in connection with the International Year of Peace and Trust 2025, the International Day of Neutrality, and the anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

Besides Prime Minister Shehbaz, Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were also among the leaders besides the representatives of the United Nations and other international organisations who laid wreath at the monument.

As the leaders arrived at the venue host President Serdar Berdimuhamedow warmly received them.

Designed as a trio of ascending pillars, the monument weaves together the cultural fabric of the nation and stands as a powerful symbol of the nation’s commitment to peace, humanism, and constructive diplomacy.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During their warm and cordial meeting, the Prime Minister congratulated the Turkmen President on the 30th anniversary of Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan and on the UN designation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.