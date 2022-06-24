Shehla Raza demands repatriation of stranded Biharis in Bangladesh

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shehla Raza has demanded the federal government to bring stranded Biharis in Bangladesh to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the Sindh Assembly floor, the provincial leader demanded the repatriation of stranded Biharis who are living in subhuman conditions in refugee camps across Bangladesh.

Shehla Raza further said that her party still considers Biharis as Pakistanis. She noted that former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto brought Biharis to Pakistan through a ship in 1971.

The Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) added that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was formed on two objectives, one of which was to repatriated stranded Biharis in Bangladesh.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the fall of Dhaka, the Bihari community are living in subhuman conditions in refugee camps across Bangladesh.

Earlier in 2021, a ceremony was held in Lahore to pay tribute to the veterans from the Bihari community and officers who fought the 1971 war.

The event was organised to acknowledge and honour the gallant actions and sacrifices of soldiers, particularly those from the Bihari community who were part of the Civil Armed Forces of erstwhile East Pakistan during the 1971 War.

Comments