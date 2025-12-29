Twist in ASP Shehrbano Naqvi case as accuser comes under fire

LAHORE: The controversy surrounding eye specialist Dr Ali Zain-ul-Abideen has deepened as another patient has come forward with serious allegations, adding to the ongoing case in which he has accused Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi of forcing him to return money, ARY News reported.

A Lahore resident, Asif Akhtar, has alleged that Dr Ali Zain-ul-Abideen performed wrong eye surgery on his cousin, which resulted in the permanent loss of her eyesight.

Speaking to the media, Asif Akhtar claimed that before the operation, his cousin had partial vision. However, following the procedure, she completely lost her eyesight. He said the surgery was conducted under the pretext of implanting a lens.

According to Asif, Dr Ali Zain-ul-Abideen charged a total of Rs500,000 for the treatment, including Rs200,000 specifically for the lens implantation. He further claimed that despite the failed operation, the doctor continued to take money from the family.

“I have all the operation documents and evidence,” Asif Akhtar stated, adding that the family repeatedly approached the doctor after the surgery but received no satisfactory response.

He alleged that the doctor’s negligence has permanently affected his cousin’s life and that the family has now decided to seek legal recourse.

The affected patient has decided to approach the Punjab Healthcare Commission and file a formal complaint against Dr Ali Zain-ul-Abideen, demanding an inquiry into the matter and strict action if negligence is proven.

These fresh allegations have surfaced at a time when Dr Ali Zain-ul-Abideen is already under public scrutiny due to his accusations against ASP Shehrbano Naqvi, making the case more complex and drawing increased attention from health authorities and law enforcement.

Lahore Doctor Accuses ASP Shehrbano Naqvi of Forcing Multi-Million Rupee Payments

On December 26, 2025, a Lahore-based doctor has levelled serious allegations against Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi, claiming he was coerced into paying millions of rupees to a patient following a medical dispute, allegations the officer has firmly denied.

Dr Ali Zain-ul-Abideen accused ASP Shehrbano Naqvi of using her authority to pressure him into making payments to a female patient who had undergone eye laser surgery at his clinic earlier this year. According to the doctor, the surgery was performed in April and was medically successful.

Dr Ali Zain stated that he was summoned to the police station on the instructions of then ASP Defence, ASP Shehrbano Naqvi, who allegedly told him that the patient’s operation had been done incorrectly and that he must refund the money so she could seek treatment elsewhere.

He claimed that the patient had already forcibly taken Rs400,000 from his clinic, despite having paid only Rs150,000 for the laser eye surgery. Dr Ali Zain said he informed ASP Shehrbano Naqvi that he had already returned the amount, but was allegedly told to pay again.

The doctor further alleged that under police pressure, he handed over three cheques worth Rs10 million in total to the patient. He said one of the cheques has already been encashed, while his legal team has moved to stop payment on the remaining two through legal proceedings.

According to Dr Ali Zain, the total amount taken from him so far stands at Rs7.5 million. He also claimed that the woman appeared to have close ties with the police.

Dr Ali Zain further alleged that SP Shehrbano Naqvi sent SHO Khurram to his clinic to summon him to the police station, during which his clinic guard was allegedly detained illegally and locked up.

He argued that police had no legal authority to judge the success or failure of a medical procedure without a medical report or a decision from a medical board, stressing that only a qualified medical board can determine whether an operation was performed correctly.

In response, SP Shehrbano Naqvi rejected the allegations, stating that Dr Ali Zain visited her office only once and was merely advised to resolve the matter with the patient. She denied any use of force, harassment, or mistreatment, saying no abuse or violence was committed against the doctor.