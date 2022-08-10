Shehroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal welcome their first child

Showbiz celebrity couple, Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Supermodel Mehreen Syed first broke the news on her Instagram handle, Tuesday, with a picture of the newborn baby girl and wrote, “Mashallah Allah ki a rehmat ❤️ congratulations.”

Another picture followed also see the father, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor with his second daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehreen Syed (@imehreensyed)

Minutes after the joyous announcement was made by the excited ‘Khala’ (aunt), the showbiz fraternity filled the comments section on the post with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes for the newborn.

Celebs like Ayeza Khan, Mathira, Shaista Lodhi and Abeer Iftekhar along with thousands of fans shared warm wishes for the child and new parents.

It is pertinent to mention that rumours of the star couple expecting their first child together were confirmed by then-grandfather-to-be, veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari earlier this year. During his outing at a Ramadan transmission, the ‘Teri Raah Mein’ actor stated: “Sadaf is such a sweet child, and we want all the prayers. She is expecting, and this is a piece of great news for all of us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Sabzwari (@sadafkanwal)

Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari tied the knot on May 31, 2020, in an intimate nikah ceremony, following the latter’s separation with ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf.

The daughter is first for Sadaf, while the second for Shehroz who is the father to a daughter – Nooreh with his ex-wife.

