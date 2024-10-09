Shehroze Kashif makes history as Pakistan’s youngest climber to summit all 14 peaks

In a historic achievement, Pakistan’s mountaineer, Shehroze Kashif, has become the youngest climber in the country to successfully scale all 14 peaks over 8,000 meters.

He achieved the feat today with the successful summit of Shishapangma, which stands at an elevation of 8,027 meters.

Known in the climbing community as “Broad Boy,” Kashif is only the second Pakistani to achieve this prestigious feat, following Sarbaz Khan, who made headlines earlier this year as the first Pakistani to complete the challenge.

Kashif’s mountaineering journey began in 2019 when he summited Broad Peak, which rises to 8,047 meters, at the tender age of 17.

In 2021, he reached the summits of several iconic peaks, including Mount Everest, Manaslu, and K2. The following year, he continued to showcase his climbing prowess by conquering Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, and Gasherbrum II.

His impressive streak continued with successful ascents of Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, and Cho Oyu last year.

Kashif had aimed to summit Shishapangma last year, but an accident prevented him from achieving this goal. Had he succeeded at that time, he would have made history as the youngest climber in the world to complete the grueling challenge of scaling all 14 eight-thousanders.

“I knew it was going to be extremely difficult, and the risk of losing my life was real,” said Shehroze Kashif while expressing his joy over his recent accomplishment.

“I kept my focus on the goal. Now that I am standing here, I realize that this achievement is not just about climbing mountains; it’s about overcoming fears, doubts, and limitations. For me, it is nothing short of a miracle,” the mountaineer stated.