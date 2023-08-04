Shehryar Afridi arrested again after release from Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Shehryar Khan Afridi, who was granted bail by the Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court, was arrested by the police soon after his release from Adiala jail, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader was re-arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO), where he will remain detained for 15 days.

Afridi was also rearrested from outside Adiala jail on Thursday.

It is important to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi was arrested by capital police in connection to the May 9 violence. Police said that the former federal minister was taken into custody from Islamabad’s Sector F-8 under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO).

Shehryar Afridi’s apprehension comes amid the ongoing crackdown on the party’s leadership, activists, and supporters

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.