Shehryar Afridi’s bail plea rejected in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Monday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Shehryar Afridi’s bail plea in the GHQ attack case, ARY News reported.

While rejecting his plea, the ATC judge Hamid Hussain extended Afridi’s judicial remand in GHQ attack case till July 24.

The court also directed IO to submit a challan in the next hearing.

The former federal minister was taken into custody from Islamabad’s Sector F-8 under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public order (3MPO).

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

