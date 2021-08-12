Thursday, August 12, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Shehzad Roy is on the hunt for kids playing music in resurfaced video!

test

Shehzad Roy is actively looking to help a bunch of kids who were seen playing music from makeshift instruments in a resurfaced viral video.

The Laga Reh singer announced the hunt for the children on Twitter on Wednesday, Aug. 11, sharing the video in which they are seen playing music on instruments made out of empty ghee cans, drums, and sticks.

“Please somebody tell me where are these kids,” he wrote, further promising: “I’ll give them all the instruments they need.”

Many users then pointed out that the video is, in fact, an old video that has resurfaced and that the kids, apparently belonging to Hunza, are most probably grown up now.

“They are “Chilipchi band ” from my village. But this performance is around 8 years old,” said a user named Ghulam Abbas Hunzai, hinting at his connection to Hunza.

Another user added, “This is an old video however these kids are from Hyderabad Hunza. I reckon they used to march like a proper band with their self-made instruments on special occasions like 14th august, etc…”

Another user suggested that Shahzad Roy establish a music school in the Northern Areas owing to their musical talent and fondness for music. Directly answering Shahzad Roy’s question, the user said, “Everywhere in Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral. If you can then please establish a music school in this region (GB +Chitral).”

It seems like Shehzad Roy will soon be tapping into the extensive pool of talent in the Northern Areas… or so we hope!

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.