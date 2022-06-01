Shehzad Shaukat appointed Punjab advocate general

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Mian Baligur Rehman on Wednesday appointed Shehzad Shaukat as the new advocate general, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by the law ministry in this regard.

His appointment comes after the Punjab government recently removed Advocate General Ahmad Awais from his position.

AGP Ahmad Awais tendered his resignation on Monday after the president of Pakistan approved the appointment of Balighur Rehman as new governor of Punjab.

Earlier, Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department had barred Advocate General Ahmad Awais from appearing in cases on behalf of the provincial government.

Ahmad Awais remained the Advocate General of Punjab from October 2018 to April 11, 2019.

Mr Awais was appointed as AGP for a second time on July 29, 2020.

