Shehzeen Rahat posts emotional video to describe health issues

Actor Shehzeen Rahat posted an emotional video in which she talked about how she dealt with mental health issues.

Shehzeen Rahat, in the caption, said she first thought she would not post the video fearing that people would comment on filming it in emotional conditions. She added that she did it as she was in control of her own life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehzeen Rahat (@shehzeenrahatt)



The actor said her eyes were heavy and watery the day she filmed the clip. She added she did not eat anything as anxiety was taking a toll on her diet.

Shehzeen Rahat went on to say she had to distract from a million things that day.

Related – Pakistani actor Shehzeen Rahat gets married!

“I HAD to do something, so tried doing that as well, but did NOT help! Ended up crying and crying again for an hour at least,” she wrote. “Struggled to iron the clothes and to get ready because of COMMITMENTS, otherwise I would’ve been on bed only the entire time!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehzeen Rahat (@shehzeenrahatt)



The Kaisa Hai Naseeban actor added: “People, friends, famm, just want to say one thing out loud, PLEASE, never judge a book by it’s cover. Please! You don’t know what everyone is struggling with.. you won’t know what’s going on in their minds 24/7.”

The actor urged the people to be kind to each other as there is toxicity in the world already.

Shehzeen Rahat has worked in several super hit projects namely Ghayal, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Mein Mehru Hoon and others.

She is currently seen in super hit ARY Digital serial Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi.

Comments