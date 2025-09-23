Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Sheikh passes away at 82

RIYADH: The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced the death of the Kingdom’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, at the age of 82.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz directed that Salat al-Ghaib—funeral prayers in absentia—be held for the late scholar at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, and mosques across the Kingdom following Asr prayers.

In addition, funeral prayers will take place today at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after Asr.

Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Sheikh was serving as Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and head of the General Presidency of Islamic Research and Ifta.

He was the Kingdom’s third Grand Mufti, succeeding Sheikh Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Shaikh and Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Baz.

Born in Mecca in 1943, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Sheikh memorized the Quran at a young age.

Despite losing his father in childhood and his eyesight in early adulthood, he pursued Islamic scholarship, becoming a prominent preacher at Riyadh’s Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque and the Nimrah Mosque.

Over his career, the grand mufti authored numerous works on Islamic jurisprudence, creed, and rulings on lawful and prohibited matters, in addition to collections of fatwas delivered on various occasions.