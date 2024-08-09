Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh for elections, her son says

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will return to her country when its new caretaker government decides to hold elections, her son has said.

Sheikh Hasina fled to neighbouring India on Monday after weeks of deadly protests forced her to quit. A caretaker government led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on Thursday, which will be tasked with holding elections.

Speaking to the Times of India daily, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who is based in the U.S., said, “For the time being, she (Hasina) is in India. She will go back to Bangladesh the moment the interim government decides to hold an election.”

Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party does not feature in the interim government, following a student-led uprising against the long-time former prime minister whose exit came after nationwide violence killed about 300 people and injured thousands.

She is sheltering in a safe house in the New Delhi area. Indian media has reported that she plans to seek asylum in Britain, but the British Home Office has declined to comment.

India’s foreign minister said on Thursday he spoke to his British counterpart about Bangladesh, but did not share any details.

Joy said that he will not refrain from joining politics if that is needed. “I am sure the Awami League will take part in the election and we might even win,” he said.