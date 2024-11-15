Sheikh Rasheed acquitted in Asif Ali Zardari ‘defamatory remarks’ case

Islamabad District and Session Court has acquitted former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed in the case pertaining to making defamatory remarks against President Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

Rasheed was booked at Aabpara police station, last year, for making defamatory remarks against Asif Ali Zardari.

The former minister appeared before the court in today’s hearing along with his lawyers Masroof Khan and Sardar Shehbaz Raza.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood delivered the reserved verdict on Sheikh Rashid’s acquittal petition.

Read more: Sheikh Rasheed’s interim bail extended in Zardari remarks case

The case

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed was booked under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, complainant PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

With his provocatory allegations, Rasheed wants to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP to disrupt the country’s peace, the FIR added.