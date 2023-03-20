Sheikh Rasheed, Imran Khan among country’s biggest liars: Qamar Bajwa

The former army chief General Retired Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed are among the ‘country’s biggest liars’.

The former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was interviewed by journalist Shahid Maitla. According to the Naya Daur website, Bajwa gave clarification about some actions that were carried out during his tenure.

He told Shahid Maitla said there are three liars in Pakistan which include Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed and a journalist. He added that Khan was an expert in telling lies and a very clever man. Bajwa said that people usually believe in the lies of Imran Khan.

To another question, Bajwa replied, “Sheikh Rasheed makes tall claims as if he has insider information and has reach to inner circles at GHQ but in reality, he has no such clout.”

The ex-army chief said that Sheikh Rasheed had once met him and complained about Imran Khan’s failure to rule the country.

About the raid at a Karachi hotel room after political sloganeering at Quaid’s mausoleum, Bajwa revealed that General Faiz Hameed had ordered to file a case at that time.

He clarified, “I had not ordered to break the door of Maryam Nawaz’s room. “At the time of the police raid, Captain Safdar and Maryam Nawaz were present in separate rooms,” clarified Bajwa.

Bajwa also called Orya Maqbool Jan another liar of the nation. He mocked Orya Maqbool Jan by saying that the journalist had once dreamt about him and now he is opposing him. He clarified that he had played no role in ousting journalists Murtaza Solangi and Nusrat Javed from their jobs.

He added that renowned anchorperson Syed Talat Hussain was ousted from his job at the behest of General Retired Faiz Hameed.

Qamar Javed Bajwa also said that Imran Khan had jailed the owner of the Geo and Jang media groups, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and he asked the former premier to release him. He detailed that he asked Imran Khan to immediately release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as he is a cancer patient, otherwise, he may die in captivity.

About Imaan Mazari’s case, Qamar Bajwa said that she displayed a poster against him which angered some soldiers who called for some quick action against her. He added that he directed them to deal with the matter legally.

The former army chief also denied the allegations of Azam Swati and Dr Shahbaz Gill.

