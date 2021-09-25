Sunday, September 26, 2021
'Modi was speaking like some Union Council leader'

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday termed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as mind-numbing, worthless, and insignificant.

In a series of tweets, the interior minister slammed Indian PM Modi saying that his speech was not up to the standard of such a world’s big forum.

“Modi was speaking like a Union Council leader at UNGA,” he said.

“Modi talked about minorities in Afghanistan but he didn’t say anything about what is happening with minorities in India, who are living with miserable conditions,” the minister continued.

Sheikh Rasheed said: “I have never heard such a low-standard, boring and disarrayed speech at the high forum in my entire political career.”

He further said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his UNGA speech has once again exposed the fascist face of Modi’s India.

