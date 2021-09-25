‘Modi was speaking like some Union Council leader’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday termed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as mind-numbing, worthless, and insignificant.

In a series of tweets, the interior minister slammed Indian PM Modi saying that his speech was not up to the standard of such a world’s big forum.

“Modi was speaking like a Union Council leader at UNGA,” he said.

مودی کی تقریر پر رد عمل یہ تقریر دنیا کے ایک بڑے فورم پر ایک غیر معیاری اور چھوٹی تقریر تھی۔ ایسا لگ رہا تھا ایک یونین کونسل کا لیڈر اقوام متحدہ سے خطاب کر رہا تھا۔ مودی کی تقریر ہندوستان کی کو ویڈ 19 ویکسین کی مارکیٹنگ کی ناکام کوشش تھی۔1/2 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) September 25, 2021

“Modi talked about minorities in Afghanistan but he didn’t say anything about what is happening with minorities in India, who are living with miserable conditions,” the minister continued.

Sheikh Rasheed said: “I have never heard such a low-standard, boring and disarrayed speech at the high forum in my entire political career.”

مودی کو افغانستان میں اقلیتیوں کا درد تو نظر آتا ہے لیکن ہندوستان میں اقلیتوں پر ہونے والا ظلم و ستم دیکھائی نہیں دیتا۔ میں نے اپنی سیاسی زندگی میں اقوام متحدہ کے فورم پر ایسی غیر معیاری، فرسودہ اور بے ربط تقریر نہیں سنی۔2/2 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) September 25, 2021

He further said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his UNGA speech has once again exposed the fascist face of Modi’s India.