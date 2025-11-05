Sheikh Rasheed stopped from travelling for Umrah despite court order

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was stopped at Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday from travelling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, despite having received permission from the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench.

The immigration officials stopped Sheikh Rasheed as he was about to board his flight to Saudi Arabia.

His lawyer, Sardar Shehbaz, said that the LHC Rawalpindi Bench had issued a written order a day earlier, allowing Sheikh Rasheed to perform Umrah. The court had also directed the relevant authorities to ensure that no obstacles were created in his travel.

In a video message at Islamabad airport, Sheikh Rasheed expressed strong resentment over being barred from travelling, calling it a violation of the LHC’s order.

“Despite the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench’s clear order allowing me to perform Umrah, I was stopped at the airport,” Sheikh Rasheed said. “Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan had not only issued the written order but also instructed the authorities to ensure there were no complaints. Yet, I have been stopped from travelling.”

Sheikh Rasheed further stated that two officials, identified as Abid and Tauqeer, informed him that he would not be allowed to travel and refused to acknowledge the court’s directive.

He announced that he would file a contempt of court petition against the concerned immigration officials in the court of Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan.

“In a country where even a High Court’s order is not honoured, one can only look to Allah for justice,” he remarked. “Allah will make it possible for me to perform Umrah, and those responsible will be embarrassed by their actions.”