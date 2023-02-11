Sheikh Rasheed’s bail plea fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed for hearing a bail petition filed by Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the AML chief moved IHC to seek bail in a case related to levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari after a district and sessions court rejected his bail petition.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani would take up the case for hearing on February 13 [Monday].

In his petition, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad argued that he was arrested over his remarks against PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, but the former president has not filed any complaint against him yet.

The former interior minister termed the case registered against him as ‘political victimization\.

It is pertinent to mention here that the AML chief was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence in the early hours of last Thursday and is currently on two-physical remand in a case of levelling allegations of setting a ‘murder plot’ for Imran Khan against Asif Ali Zardari.

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed was booked under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, the PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

With his provocatory allegations, the FIR added that Rasheed wants to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP and disrupt the country’s peace.

The PPP leader added that the AML chief claimed to have vital information regarding a “conspiracy” being hatched to assassinate the PTI chief.

