Sheikh Rashid warns against razing Lal Haveli

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid warned the federal government against razing his residence Lal Haveli, ARY News reported.

As per details, the AML chief claimed that the federal government removed the security of Lal Haveli first. He said when FC and Rangers refused to help seal the Lal Haveli, they gave this task to FIA.

The former interior minister revealed that the FIA planned to arrest him last night but he is ready to present himself if the police station calls him, he said.

He warned if FIA tried to carry out any operation and stepped inside Lal Haveli he will take legal action against them.

Sheikh Rasheed accused Rana Sanaullah of creating problems in the city and a man named Asif, acting as the frontman of Rana Sanaullah want to block Rawalpindi.

He further clarified that the entire Lal Haveli is not in their possession, approximately 19 people live in the upper portion.

The AML chief thanked PTI chairman Imran Khan and PTI leader Asad Umar for their statements on Lal Haveli.

Earlier, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) sealed seven units of Lal Haveli, the residence of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid.

The ETPB staff along with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police personnel reached the residence of Sheikh Rashid to seal it in line with the court’s orders.

ETPB Deputy Administrator Asif Khan led the operation. Khan said Sheikh Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique have ‘illegally’ occupied seven acres land of Lal Haveli.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 26, it was reported that the Evacuee Trust Properties Board (ETPB) had prepared a strategy to vacate Lal Haveli, residence of Sheikh Rasheed, within 24 hours.

Lal Haveli belonged to a Hindu woman prior to partition and was converted into Sheikh Rasheed’s political office in 1980 after he entered parliamentary politics.

