Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan appointed new grand mufti of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The King of Saudi Arabia, on the recommendation of the Crown Prince, has appointed Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan as the new grand mufti of the Kingdom.

According to Arab media reports, a royal decree was issued following the King’s approval, officially designating Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan as the new grand mufti.

The decree also states that he will serve as the Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars and the Head of the General Presidency for Scholarly Research and Ifta.

Sheikh Saleh, reportedly born Sept. 28, 1935, in Saudi Arabia’s al-Qassim province, studied the Quran with a local imam after his father’s death. He became a prominent scholar, speaking to the faithful via the “Noor ala al-Darb,” or “Light the Way,” radio show and via multiple books he’s authored and his television appearances.

His fatwas, or religious orders, have been shared via social media as well.

The appointment comes after the passing of the former Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, who died on September 23, 2025.

Sheikh Abdulaziz had held the position since 1999, and was widely respected for his contributions as a leading Islamic scholar, issuing key religious rulings and interpretations of Sharia on various legal and social matters.