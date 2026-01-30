Audio Leak: PTI’s Sheikh Waqas Akram criticizes KP CM Afridi

ISLAMABAD: An alleged leaked audio clip of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram surfaced on Friday, revealing him blaming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi for the absence of party lawmakers from a sit-in (dharna) organized to meet the incarcerated PTI founder and former prime minister, Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Waqas Audio Leak Context

In the leaked audio, Sheikh Waqas accused CM Sohail Afridi of failing to properly coordinate the dharna. He said PTI lawmakers should have been informed a night earlier if the sit-in was necessary and criticized the last-minute instructions asking them to arrive immediately.

He also highlighted that many lawmakers live in remote constituencies and lack access to helicopters or rapid transportation.

Sheikh Waqas repeatedly blamed CM Sohail Afridi, emphasizing that proper planning could have ensured the presence of all 90 PTI lawmakers and describing the situation as chaotic and avoidable.

Imran Khan’s Medical Transfer

The controversy comes after Imran Khan was transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) last week for a minor eye procedure on the advice of specialists.

Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that Khan was first examined at Adiala Jail and then moved to PIMS, returning safely afterward.

Earlier media reports had suggested that Imran Khan’s health had deteriorated and that doctors had diagnosed him with a serious eye condition, possibly Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO), involving a blockage in a vein of his right eye. The reports said he was brought to PIMS under strict security on Saturday night.

Attaullah Tarar explained that eye specialists had initially examined Imran Khan at Adiala Jail and later recommended he be taken to PIMS for further examination and a minor procedure.

Following the announcement, CM Sohail Afridi and his team, including Syed Shaharyar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar, Shahid Khattak, Salman Akram, and other leaders like Mushtaq Ghani, Zahir Tareen, Meena Khan, and Shafi Jan, reached Adiala Jail to meet the founder.

In a media briefing, the CM said any meetings with Imran Khan should be conducted through his personal doctor and family, emphasizing that the situation was being managed carefully to avoid disruption.

The audio leak has triggered debates within PTI about internal coordination, accountability, and the handling of high-profile political events, particularly regarding the party founder’s health and security.