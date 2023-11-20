Sheikh Zayed Hospital in financial crisis as govt stops grant

LAHORE: The Sheikh Zayed Hospital is in the midst of a financial crisis as the federal government has stopped the grants, ARY News reported.

As per details, amid the financial crisis patients grappled with significant challenges as essential medicine supplies ran out, and crucial medical tests remained unadministered which compelled the patients to conduct the tests from private laboratories.

In a letter, the federal government refused the issuance of grants to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, citing directives from the IMF against providing additional funding.

However, the hospital’s spokesperson emphasized the urgent need for Rs 5 billion to settle salaries and bills, revealing that contractors have halted supplies due to outstanding payments.

Last year, it was reported that the administration of the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital facing a severe shortage of medicines which forced patients to buy drugs from other pharmacies.

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital – a medical facility administered by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) – was facing a severe shortage of medicines. Due to the shortage, most patients had no solution other than purchasing the prescribed drugs from other pharmacies.

Along with medicine shortage, CT Scan and X-ray machines were also not functional for nearly four years.