Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Dubai Collection’s first physical exhibition

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Chair of the Dubai Collection Steering Committee, inaugurated the initiative’s first physical exhibition When Images Speak: Highlights from the Dubai Collection, which opens to the public on November 6 at the Etihad Museum.

During her visit, Sheikha Latifa met with several members of the Steering Committee, including His Excellency Mohamed Al Murr, Abdelmonem bin Eisa Alserkal, and Muna Easa Al Gurg, as well as some members of the Curatorial Committee including Muna Faisal Al Gurg the Chairman of the Curatorial Committee, Benedetta Ghione and Hala Khayat from Art Dubai, and Carlo Rizzo, Special Advisor to the Dubai Collection. The group discussed the long-term mission and development of the Dubai Collection and received a presentation of the new Digital Museum of the Dubai Collection.

“Today marks a special moment for the Dubai Collection with the inauguration of our first physical exhibition. We have full confidence in the positive long-term impact of this initiative on the development of Dubai’s cultural scene, as well as its impact on strengthening the creative economy both locally and regionally. The initiative plays an important role in promoting a culture of art patronage, which is one of the key objectives of the Dubai Collection, and we are proud to see this initiative turn from a vision to a reality with the contributions of our patrons and supporters,” she said while speaking on the occassion.

The initiative’s first physical exhibition, When Images Speak: Highlights from the Dubai Collection, will open to the public on 6 November, at the Etihad Museum in Dubai. Curated by Dr. Nada Shabout and including loans from 11 private and corporate collections, the show will present a selection of modern and contemporary art from across the region across nearly 70 artworks, tracing a historical survey of the negotiations through Arab modernism and its progression into contemporary trends, while highlighting the Gulf’s role in the documenting of art history as it was being written.

Launching alongside the exhibition, the Digital Museum of the Dubai Collection constitutes a unique educational resource for the general public and will feature the artworks and artists represented in the Dubai Collection, alongside engaging editorial content. The Digital Museum is accessible via: dubaicollection.ae

The Etihad Museum operation hours are daily from 10.00 am – 8.00 pm. Admission to the exhibition is included in your museum ticket.

