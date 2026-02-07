Shepherd takes hat-trick as West Indies beat Scotland in T20 World Cup

Pace bowler Romario Shepherd took the first hat-trick of the 2026 T20 World Cup on Saturday to help the West Indies blow away Scotland’s tail and win by 35 runs in their Group C opener in Kolkata.

Shepherd grabbed a sensational four wickets in five balls in the 17th over to put an end to Scotland’s hopes of chasing their target of 183.

Shimron Hetmyer’s 36-ball 64 at Eden Gardens earlier propelled the West Indies to 182-5 in their 20 overs.

The Scots, who only received a call-up two weeks ago to replace Bangladesh, were threatening a famous victory at 114-3 at the end of the 13th over, with big-hitting captain Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce at the crease.

A 78-run fourth-wicket partnership between Berrington, who made 42, and Tom Bruce (35) had put them back in the hunt.

But strikes by Jason Holder and then Shepherd’s burst saw Scotland bowled out for 147.

“Sheppie, he is one of those guys who is willing to learn and improve,” West Indes captain Shai Hope told reporters.

“He is always willing to put his hand up whatever the team requires of him whether with bat or ball.

“He is kind of versatile for us in the middle overs and it’s good to see him starting the tournament with a bang and hopefully he will continue doing the same.”

Shepherd removed Matthew Cross, for 11, Michael Leask and Oliver Davidson and celebrated wildly before ending with an impressive 5-20 from his three overs.

Holder finished with figures of 3-30 in 3.5 overs as he wrapped up the Scotland innings in 18.5 overs.

“It’s obviously been great to get a feel for the conditions here,” said Berrington, whose side have a quick turnaround as they face Italy at the same ground on Monday.

“So I’d say there’s definitely a lot of positives we can take from today. And we need to take that into our next game in a couple of days’ time.”

Six-hitting Hetmyer

The Scots won the toss and elected to field and initially had the West Indies on the back foot with some disciplined bowling.

Opener Brandon King made 35 as he cut loose in the seventh over to hit pace bowler Safyaan Sharif for a six and two fours off successive balls.

Scotland rotated their bowlers and Leask struck the first blow with his off-spin as he bowled Hope for 19.

King was out next, falling to debutant left-arm spinner Davidson caught at backward point for his maiden T20 wicket.

The left-handed Hetmyer took on the opposition attack, hitting six sixes in all, and put on a stand of 81 off 37 balls with Rovman Powell, who made 24.

Hetmyer, who was named player of the match, reached his fifty off 22 balls with a six.

Powell was dismissed, but he kept up the attack with fellow left-hander Sherfane Rutherford, who scored a 13-ball 26.

Hetmyer fell to Sharif with Brandon McMullen taking a stunning catch at long-on and Rutherford followed him on the first ball of the next over.

Left-arm pace bowler Brad Currie returned figures of 2-23.