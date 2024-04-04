Sher Afzal Marwat alleges conspiracy over removal from PTI’s focal roles

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat alleged that his name was removed from the list of focal persons through a conspiracy, ARY News reported.

Speaking outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the PTI leader lamented the fact that only six people can meet PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail in a week.

Terming the focal persons’ list a non-issue, he said that the former prime minister has tasked him with organising protests across the country.

Days earlier, incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan removed MNA Sher Afzal Marwat from key party roles.

Sources close to the matter revealed that the decision was made following recommendations from PTI’s core committee.

Marwat was also removed from the list of given names for meetings with the PTI founder at Adiala Jail.

The new focal persons include Umar Ayub, Barrister Ali Zafar, Shibli Faraz, and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

Marwat said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had addressed the issue of suspected threatening letters to the top courts’ judges, however, he was silent on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges’ letter in which they alleged intelligence agencies’ interference in judicial functions.

The PTI leader also expressed dismay over the adjournment of the Cipher case till April 16, saying that the nation is awaiting a decision on the case.