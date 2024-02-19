Sher Afzal Marwat, Amir Mughal get bail in ‘illegal’ rally case

ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions Court on Monday approved interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Sher Afzal Marwat and Amir Mughal in a case pertaining to a protest rally in Islamabad without permission, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sher Afzal Marwat and Amir Mughal appeared before the court, seeking bail in the case. The PTI leaders were booked at Kohsar police station for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on February 17.

Judge Ahmed Arshad Jasra granted bail interim bail to Sher Afzal Marwat and Amir Mughal against surety bonds of Rs10, 000 each. The District and Sessions Court adjourned the hearing till February 28.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deputy Commissioner Islamabad on February 16 refused to grant permission to the PTI to hold a protest demonstration in the capital city.

The administration rejected the PTI’s application, maintaining that demonstration cannot be allowed given Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which is in force in the city.

The administration also asked the citizens to avoid being a part of any political gathering. “Islamabad police should take action against those participating in the protest demonstration,” it added.

The PTI had called for nationwide protests on Saturday against what it called ‘rigging’ in the elections.