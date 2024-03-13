Sher Afzal Marwat challenges ban on jail meetings with PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat has challenged the ban over meetings with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in Adiala Jail, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Punjab home department yesterday banned meetings with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail, citing security threats.

Marwat in his plea in court argued that the provincial home department has not been authorized to impose ban on meetings in jail.

He has pleaded to the court to declare the ban order as void. He said that all parliamentarians will stage protest if the ban on meetings with the party’s leader not lifted.

The home department has imposed ban on meetings for two weeks the sources within the Punjab home department earlier said, while media coverage is also prohibited in front of Adiala Jail’s gate no-5.

The security officers stated that media coverage has not been allowed and directed that the media teams should stay 2km away from the jail.

It is to be noted that Tuesday and Thursday were reserved by Adiala Jail administration for the meetings with the PTI founder on the orders of the court, but now the meetings have been banned for two weeks.

Last week, in a joint operation, Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police foiled an alleged attempt to attack Adiala jail and arrested three suspects with explosives and the jail map.