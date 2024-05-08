Sher Afzal Marwat removed from PTI’s political committee

LAHORE: PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat, who was recently replaced by Waqas Akram for Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman slot, has also been removed from party’s political committee, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Marwat, who had strongly criticised his party colleagues today, was also expelled from the PTI’s WhatsApp group.

The party may also take disciplinary action against Marwat for his “controversial statements”, sources added.

A day earlier, it was reported that PTI founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail, is disappointed with party leader Sher Afzal Marwat over ‘irresponsible behaviour’ and refused to meet him.

Sources further claimed that Marwat’s statement regarding Saudi Arabia’s involvement in PTI government’s ouster and meeting with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif are believed to be the reasons for Imran Khan’s displeasure.

However today, Marwat said that the party colleagues Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub hindered his meeting with the PTI founder in jail.

Talking to media, he alleged that Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub in cahoots with the jail administration obstructed his meeting with the party’s founder. “Jail Superintendent told me that the PTI’s founder wants to meet me separately,” Marwat said.

Read More: Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub hinder my meeting with PTI founder: Marwat

“When I come for meeting today, the jail superintendent didn’t allow me to meet him,” he said. “My meeting with the PTI founder was extremely necessary,” he said.

“I am being paid back for my services to the PTI with the complaint of the party’s social media team against me,” he lamented.

He said, the PTI founder had made him the political committee’s member via Barrister Gohar. “My brother was the part of the KP cabinet, but he was suddenly de-notified,” he said.

“I am announcing as protest that I will not work with them,” he said. “I will come for protest when the PTI founder will entrust me the responsibility,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI’s political committee approved Sheikh Waqas Akram’s name for chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).