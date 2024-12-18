Civil disobedience movement is last option, says Sher Afzal Marwat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat Wednesday underscored the necessity of a political dialogue to steer the country out of crises.

PTI’s MNA Sher Afzal Marwat in his media talk revealed that negotiations between the government and PTI were underway until November 25; however, a deadlock has occured then.

He mentioned that a committee has been established to facilitate smooth negotiations.

Sher Afzal Marwat further indicated that a movement of civil disobedience will be initiated when all other options have been exhausted.

He emphasized that PTI is attuned to the needs of the country.

Additionally, he stated that the independence of the judiciary holds greater significance than economic stability.

He remarked that the issues facing the country have escalated, making negotiations unavoidable.

It is to be noted that on December 17, Sher Afzal Marwat suggested constitution of a committee of the house over the country’s situation in the National Assembly session.

Treasury members welcomed the proposal and called it ‘a gust of fresh wind’.

Prime Minister’s Adviser for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said, “If the PTI has constituted a committee for dialogue, they should formally send a message”. “Political issues could only be resolved with political talks,” he said.

“Until and unless the political dialogue between government and the opposition not started, the system won’t run smoothly,” Rana Sana said.

“I believe if the talks begin, a solution will emerge,” he added.