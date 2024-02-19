No provision for declaring elections ‘void’ in Constitution: Sher Afzal Marwat

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat on Monday asserted that there was no provision in the Constitution for declaring elections ‘null and void’, reiterating that his party cannot be deprived of its mandate, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists outside Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) premises, he demanded the constitution of a full bench to hear the elections’ rigging case. “If the PTI is deprived of the mandate, people will lose trust in democracy and elections,” he remarked.

Sher Afzal Marwat also claimed that his house was raided at 2:00 am and the ones involved in the act wore masks.

He alleged that the CTD police raided his house and broke the doors causing damages. “They stressed out my family and staff and confiscated my laptop. It contains my private and professional data, (that may be) subjected to misuse,” he said.

Marwat held Islamabad IGP, SSP Operations, and SSP CTD responsible for what he called an illegal raid – a claim denied by Islamabad police.

In a statement, Islamabad police said they did not raid the house of Marwat. Fake news was being spread to gain public attention, the police maintained.

Calling PML-N leaders ‘mentally deranged’, Sher Afzal Marwat said that even though the PML-N had won just 17 seats, still, its leaders were so shameless that they were going to form a government.

Praising the ex-Rawalpindi commissioner for making revelations about rigging in the general elections, the PTI leader called him a ‘warrior’ who had fired the first bullet. “There is no doubt left now that 13 National Assembly seats in Rawalpindi division were given to the PML-N.”

The ex-commissioner, he went on to say, was right when he had said he had stabbed in the nation’s back.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP, or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

According to the results announced so far, independent candidates have managed to win 101 seats. It is worth mentioning that out of these 101 independent candidates, 92 are supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while nine are general independent candidates.

PML-N is in the second position with 75 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats. The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, and PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.