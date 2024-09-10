Sher Afzal Marwat, Zain Qureshi sent on physical remand

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs Sher Afzal Marwat and Zain Qureshi and others on physical remand in case pertaining to ‘violation’ of peaceful public gathering law, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI MNAs Sher Afzal Marwat, Zain Qureshi, and others were produced before the ATC judge by the police.

The investigation officer requested the court to send the accused into police custody, maintaining that they are required for interrogation.

The ATC while accepting the police request sent the accused on eight-day physical remand.

Sher Afzal Marwat and Zain Qureshi were among other PTI lawmakers arrested from the Parliament House on Monday and wee hours of Tuesday by the Islamabad police.

The capital city police reached the Parliament House to arrest Sher Afzal Marwat but faced retaliation from his private guard. The Islamabad police also arrested the PTI MNA’s private guard for resisting his arrest.

Sher Afzal Marwat was arrested in a case pertaining to violation of laws in the PTI’s public gathering in Islamabad on September 8.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been released after being discharged from the case

According to police, Barrister Gohar, who was arrested from outside the parliament house on Monday, has been discharged from the case registered at Sangjani police station.

Barrister Gohar said that he was inquired about the case but not implicated.

Barrister Gohar termed September 9 as a ‘black day’ for Pakistan’s democracy, saying that masked men entered the Parliament and ‘abducted’ 10 PTI MNAs, including himself and Sher Afzal Marwat, from the Assembly gates.

At least three cases have been registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill in Islamabad, citing violations of the event’s NOC. The FIR names 28 individuals, including PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Gul, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat