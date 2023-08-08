Sherlyn Chopra is willing to marry Rahul Gandhi but with THIS condition

Indian actor-model Sherlyn Chopra has expressed willingness to marry Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The ‘Bigg Boss’ alum, known for her bold personality and unfiltered statements against fellow celebrities, Sherlyn Chopra is back in the headlines for her much-candid proposal to the senior politician.

However, the diva has a condition to marry Gandhi.

In a recent playful encounter with Indian paparazzi at the Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, Chopra said that she is ready to marry Gandhi but has a condition regarding the surname. It happened when a shutterbug asked Chopra if she would marry the Congress leader; the ‘Dil Bole Hadippa’ actor replied, “Yes, why not. But I would want my surname to remain the same after the marriage.”

Her statement shared by paparazzo account on social media has since then gone viral, while, Gandhi is yet to respond to the proposal.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is back in the news lately after being reinstated as the Lok Sabha MP from the Wayanad constituency of Kerala. The move occurred shortly after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction in a case related to a ‘Modi’ surname remark.

