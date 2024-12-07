web analytics
Sherpao says no civil disobedience movement succeeds in country

By Web Desk
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party leader Aftab Sherpao said on Saturday that no civil disobedience movement will succeed in the country.

Talking to ARY News Aftab Sherpao said that he was not backing the ban on any political party including the PTI or imposition of the governor’s rule in province.

“The PTI itself creating conditions for ban on the party,” he said.

He said the PTI had earlier also tried for the civil disobedience, but it was failed.

“Creating anarchy and chaos in the country, has been anti-state act, PTI should play its role at the floor of assemblies,” he advised.

He said maintenance of law and order in the province, has been the responsibility of the provincial government.

He advised for bringing down instability and anarchy in the country. “The province’s situation will not improve until political chaos will prevail,” he observed.

