Sherry Rehman says India rejects every protocol to tackle crisis

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said that Pakistan’s ceasefire offers were always considered its ‘weakness’.

Talking to Turkey’s TRT World PPP leader said that the Indian attitude has closed all paths. “We have intense border escalation with India”.

Senator Rehman said that India has rejected every protocol to tackle the crisis.

“Pakistan has continuously given a message of peace but the one-sided peace is impossible,” Sherry Rehman said.

“We didn’t weaponize the Indus Water Treaty at any time. International community should have to look into the Indian steps,” she said.

“We messaged India to stop. We don’t want clash but protecting citizens is our priority,” Rehman said.

She said India misconceived Pakistan’s defence capability. “Pakistan Air Force shot down their five fighter planes. Could have shoot down more of their fighter jets but avoid further escalation,” Rehman said.

She said Pakistan professionally defending itself. “We are not an aggressive or extremist country, we didn’t start this fight”, she added.

