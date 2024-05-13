Sherry Shah opens up on marriage with Shamoon Abbasi

Actor Sherry Shah surprised fans after she revealed a major secret about her marriage with actor Shamoon Abbasi.

Speaking at a private TV channel’s show, the two got candid about their relationship and discussed their lives post-marriage.

When asked about how Shamoon Abbasi proposed to her, Sherry Shah surprised the hosts and the audience by revealing that it was she who proposed to the former.

“I’ll tell you the truth, I proposed to him,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, Abbasi revealed that he failed in his earlier attempt to settle down until he met Sherry Shah.

“I’m lucky to have her, I always wanted to get married. For me, it was important to settle down with someone and to have a family. I never wanted to be part of that girlfriend and boyfriend culture. I tried multiple times but failed. Then I found her. We built a strong relationship as we were already very good friends,” said Shamoon Abbasi.

According to him, it was important for him to find someone who could understand his problems and help him in his professional and personal life.

After secretly tying the knot with Abbasi, Sherry Shah announced their marriage in April last year through a Facebook post.

It is pertinent to mention that the marriage to Shamoon Abbasi is Sherry Shah’s second marriage and his fourth marriage.