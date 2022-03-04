Shibani Dandekar is not ‘Mrs Akhtar’ anymore? Changed Instagram bio

Indian model-host Shibani Dandekar, who tied the knot to Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar last week, has left netizens talking with her changed Instagram bio.

Shibani Dandekar who goes by the name “Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar” on Instagram, has removed the self-given title ‘MRS AKHTAR’ from her bio on the photo and video sharing site, days after her marriage to acclaimed artist Farhan Akhtar last month. Previously, her bio defined multiple professions of the celeb including ‘Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer’ along with ‘MRS AKHTAR’ in the following line with a dancing emoji.

Now after a couple of weeks of marriage, the new bride has removed the title from the bio, however, her profile name goes by the same including hubby’s surname Akhtar.

It is pertinent to mention, Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar on February 19 in a private ceremony, after dating for almost four years. A number of Indian celebrities attended the event to give their good wishes to the newlyweds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar (@shibanidandekar)

Dandekar had a warm welcome from Farhan’s family members. Her mother-in-law, veteran actor Shabana Azmi shared a family picture on the social app to wish the new member.

“Happy family welcomes lovely #Shibani into the family fold❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Comments