Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Shibli Faraz

|

TOP NEWS

LAHORE: The local court on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shibli Faraz in a case related to an alleged attack on Islamabad police outside the PTI chief residence.

As per details, a case was registered over the alleged attack on the Islamabad police outside the residence of the PTI founder against Shibli Faraz.

Apart from Shibli Faraz, the court has summoned the PTI founder through a jail warrant (robkar). The case is being heard at the Lahore Cantonment (Cantt) Katchehri, and further proceedings have been adjourned until July 30.

The FIR in this matter was lodged by the Race Course Police Station in Lahore against several PTI leaders.

Read more: Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz’s non-bailable arrest warrants issued in May 9 cases

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court issued non bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz in connection with May 9 riots cases.

As per details, the court heard the case registered in Civil Lines police station Faisalabad and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shauzab and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary.

