Shibli Faraz appointed Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff

Senator Shibli Faraz has been given an important responsibility in the absence of the Chief of Staff of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Dr Shahbaz Gill, ARY News reported on Monday.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has appointed Senator Shibli Faraz as the acting Chief of Staff. A notification was issued for his appointment as Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff with immediate effect.

Faraz was given the responsibility in the absence of Shahbaz Gill.

Earlier in the day, an Islamabad court handed PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad police for two-day physical remand after he was shifted from PIMS.

A report prepared by the Adiala prison’s officials was presented before the court, confirming torture marks on Gill’s body when he was handed over to them by Islamabad police.

The court after listening to the arguments reserved its verdict and later directed the police to present Gill before the court on August 24.

Comments