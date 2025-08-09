Senate Secretariat appoints disqualified Shibli Faraz to inquiry committee

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising move, the Senate Secretariat has appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) disqualified Senator Shibli Faraz to an inquiry committee, despite his removal from office, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the decision has sparked questions over procedural oversight and accountability within the upper house.

On 7 August, the Senate Secretariat issued a notification naming Shibli Faraz and other members as part of a five-member body tasked with investigating a visa case involving a Joint Secretary.

The committee is convened by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and also includes Anusha Rehman, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, and Muhammad Azam.

The inclusion of Shibli Faraz comes even after his disqualification, raising eyebrows among political observers.

Critics have described the move as an “administrative lapse” that undermines the credibility of parliamentary processes.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers including Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub and Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz after conviction in May 9 riots cases.

The ECP issued notifications confirming the disqualifications under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, which bars convicted individuals from holding parliamentary seats.

Among the disqualified lawmakers are National Assembly member Zartaj Gul, as well as MNAs Rai Haider Ali, SIC chairman Hamid Raza, and Rai Hassan Nawaz.

Additionally, MPAs Ansar Iqbal, Junaid Afzal Sahi, and Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal have also been disqualified, with the ECP issuing notifications.

The disqualifications notified after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad sentenced PTI leaders including Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Shibli Faraz to 10 years in prison in connection with the May 9 riots cases.

As per details, former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi, and Khayal Kastro were acquitted in these cases.

On the other hand PTI MPA Junaid Afzal Sahi received a three-year prison term, while Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, nephew of Sheikh Rashid, SIC head Sahibzada Hamid Raza was also handed a 10-year sentence.