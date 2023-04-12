Shibli Faraz gets bail in Zaman Park riots case

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore has granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz till April 27 in a case pertaining to violence against police and creating hurdles in party head Imran Khan’s arrest, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court also order PTI Senator Shibli Faraz to include himself in the investigation.

The court also summoned record from the police on the next hearing. The bail plea was rejected earlier as he did not appear before the court.

Earlier, the federal police raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz’s residence when he was not in the capital territory.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence was raided by the Punjab police.

Police claimed they arrived at Zaman Park with a search warrant. Despite the search warrant police were not allowed to search the premises thus the police personnel had to enter Zaman Park.

They added that a lady officer was leading when the police personnel were entering PTI chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

The Punjab police broke into Imran Khan’s residence and arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park Lahore and one police constable got injured in retaliation from the PTI workers.

